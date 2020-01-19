|
Mava Minnon
(Myers) Clements
Mava Minnon (Myers) Clements, 93, of Denton, Texas passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on January 16, 2020. Mava was born May 4, 1926 to parents Pansy and Charles Myers in Valley View, Texas. She grew up on the Myers family farm in Valley View, and later settled in Denton. There she lived with her husband of 35 Years, Alvin William Clements, along with their six children. Mava started her career as a bookkeeper for Denton County National Bank, where she worked for 25 years before retiring from her position as Vice President. Mava was strong in her faith, and was a devoted member of the Sherman Drive Church of Christ. Mava enjoyed crocheting, gardening and spending time with her family and cats. She was known in the community as a kind and caring friend who would offer a helping hand or words of wisdom to anyone in need.
Mava is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Peggie Maddox, brother Charles Robert Myers, and son Russell (Kimberly) Clements. She is survived by her sons, Curtis (Cheryle) Switzer, Michael Clements, and Andrew (Sheri) Clements; her daughters, Paula (Abbie) Linsenbardt, and Susan Gause; as well as her 13 grandchildren 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Sherman Drive Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 at the church with interment to follow at Valley View Cemetery in Valley View, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Sherman Drive Church of Christ and the s Foundation in honor of Mava Clements.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020