|
|
Maybeth Jones
Maybeth Jones entered the gates of heaven, on Friday, February 21, 2020. Maybeth was a wonderful mom, Nanny, sister and friend.
She always had a warm smile, a big hug and even bigger laugh, at the ready at all times. Many words come to mind when describing her, loving, warm, generous and funny.
In her work, she was a meticulous perfectionist and demanding no less from those with whom she worked. Nothing left with her signature unless it was up to her standards.
Beth's pride and joy was her family. She and Bill wanted a girl, but stopped trying after the fifth boy. They had their own basketball team and play they did. There wasn't a game played that she wasn't there to cheer them on. She did the same for all her grandchildren as long as she could.
She will be sorely missed, but leaves so many precious and wonderful memories. She loved much and was greatly loved. Heaven is now blessed with her wonderful laughter.
She is survived by her sons, Tim Jones and wife Vicki of Krum, Larry Jones and wife Donna of Ponder, Terry Jones and wife Staci of Krum, Alvin Jones and wife Sheree of Sanger, and Rick Jones and wife Kristi of Sanger, her sister, Rebecca Bellar and husband Dan of Denton, twenty two grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Jones, brothers, Harold, Bill, and Ronny Wood, her mother and father, and granddaughters Kelly, Susan, and Marla Dawn.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 6-8 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral services will be held at Krum First United Methodist Church on Wednesday at 2:00 PM, interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020