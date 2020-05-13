|
McKenna Renae Harlin
McKenna Renae Harlin, age 23, of Dallas, Texas passed away on April 30, 2020. McKenna was born June 1, 1996 in Bedford, Texas and spent most of her life in Little Elm, Texas. McKenna received an Associate's Degree from Collin College and was working toward completing her Bachelor's. Her future career goal was to become a Crime Scene Investigator, and she worked tirelessly toward this dream with determination and confidence. She was a manager at PetSmart which complimented her passion for animals while she pursued a career in law enforcement.
But McKenna was much more than a simple list of accomplishments. Her son Hamilton was the center of McKenna's world, and she was planning her wedding to his father, Brady. McKenna always dreamed of a little family of her own, and she was building an amazing one. McKenna had a special affinity for animals. She was always bringing new members of her "pack" into the fold and finding homes for animals that needed them--including turtles, raccoons and any other woebegone stray that touched her heart. McKenna loved to be outside, preferably hiking with her Australian Sheppard, Cooper and was a talented photographer. McKenna was never afraid to look goofy and had a silly, sly sense of humor. Her giggle was unforgettable. McKenna was very petite, but she loved to eat! Big family dinners were very special to her--especially if dill dip, baked beans or ribs were involved. Even as a child, McKenna was incredibly thoughtful, taking on chores without being asked or leaving encouraging notes for someone who needed cheering up. McKenna was very resilient. Whatever obstacle or challenge she faced, McKenna would square her shoulders and tackle it with grace, humor, patience and perseverance. She was a leader--smart, kind, thoughtful, imaginative, creative, super competitive (especially at cards) and organized. McKenna was never afraid of hard work and was one of the toughest people you could ever meet. Nothing could stop her when McKenna decided to do something.
McKenna was loved beyond measure by her family. She is survived by her mother, Lisa Robertson, father and stepmother John Bryan Harlin and Gail Harlin, fiancÃ© Brady Niesen and son Hamilton Glen Niesen; as well as her grandparents, Glen and Leah Raye Robertson, Barbara Johnston and Lee Bothe, and JB and Susan Harlin; step sisters Cassaundra Walker (Rhett) and niece Ella, Veronica Campbell, and Madeline Prachyl and niece Sage. McKenna is also survived by an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins: Mark Robertson, Karen and Tom Keller, Danielle and Ryan Courtney, TJ and Lindsey Keller, Aeva Carvouniaris, Ireland Courtney, Colin Keller, Josh Johnston, Aeneas Johnston, Justin and Beth Harlin, and Blake and Grant Harlin; and future in-laws Robert and Davila Niesen and brother-in-law Riley Niesen.
McKenna gave the gift of life to many through organ donation. This is just another expression of her selfless, caring and compassionate nature. Plans for a celebration of McKenna's life will be announced soon. Her family asks that you join them in remembering McKenna as a bright and vibrant force of nature--someone who gave more than she took, someone who always tried to do the right thing, someone who made the world a happier, kinder, better place. She will be loved and missed forever.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 13, 2020