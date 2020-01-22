|
Meagan Marie Darling
Meagan Marie Darling passed away on January 10, 2020 in Denton, Texas at the age of 30. Meagan was born on March 20, 1989 in Denton, Texas to Ricky and Donna Darling. Meagan was a vibrant and beautiful woman who was always there to cheer up or give words of encouragement to her friends and family. Though she spent the majority of her time with her children, she still loved to binge watch new shows on Netflix and be present in the new home she worked so hard for. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her main purpose in life was to make sure her children were happy and healthy. She worked everyday to give them a better life. Meagan was employed with Amerisource Bergen in Frisco, Texas. Meagan is survived by her sons Izaiah Brice, Amari Patterson, and Elijah Patterson; daughter, Maliyah Brice, father Ricky Darling and wife Peggy, grandmother Sandy Darling, sister Michelle Elliott and husband Robert, sister Kayla Darling, sister Kassandra Darling, sister Keara Darling, brother Matthew Fielder, brother Jeremy Darling and wife Stephanie and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Meagan was preceded in death by her beloved mother Donna Darling, aunt Mary Wilson, and grandparents Ray and Cherry Smith, and Chuck Darling. The family will have a memorial service on January 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at Denton Bible Church in Denton, Texas.
Sterling Lewis Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to take care of Meagan Marie Darling. Sign the guest book at www.sterlinglewisfuneralhome.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020