DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Melany Ross
Melany Marie Ross


1963 - 2020
Melany Marie Ross Obituary
Melany Marie Ross

Melany Marie Ross 56 of Denton passed away at home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born in Denton to Bobby and Sandra Willingham Knox on September 12, 1963. Melany was a graduate of Denton High School and is a member of Central Baptist Church in Denton. She married the love of her life, Mark Ross in April of 1991.

Melany is survived by her husband of 29 years, Mark Ross of Denton, mother Sandra Knox, brother Ronny Knox and his wife Teresa, brother Mike Knox and his wife Beverly, mother-in-law, Helen Ross, brother-in-law, Kevin Ross, sister-in-law, Sherrill Harris and her husband Steve, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Bobby Knox.

The family has requested that memorials be made to Heart To Heart Hospice Foundation www.htohhfoundation.org or by calling 972.479.0766 in lieu of flowers. In light of what is going on around us, no services will be held at this time. When the time is right, a celebration of Melany's life will take place.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020
