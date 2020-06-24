Melissa Lynn Osmun Kearney
Melissa Lynn Osmun Kearney died peacefully at home on June 19th in Sanger, TX at the age of 55 after battling glioblastoma for over two years.
Melissa is survived by her parents, Gail Gilliland of Horseshoe Bay, TX and Tom Osmun of Aransas Pass, TX; her husband of 30 years, Brad Kearney; her children Hannah Kearney Burks, Mary-Katherine Kearney, Erin Kearney, and Aidan Kearney; and her sister, Carrie Pearson of Argyle, TX. She is also survived by beloved aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous other family members and treasured friends. Melissa is preceded in death by her grandparents, Lynn & Ruth Elliott and Dean & Virginia Osmun, and her Uncle Lynn Elliott, all of Houston, TX.
Melissa was born on March 17th, 1965 in Bryan, Texas. She graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1988 with a degree in Elementary Education. She then married Brad Kearney whom she first met at Memorial High School in Houston. Faithfully supporting Brads Air Force career, over the next two decades she traveled the world and raised four beautiful children. Melissa loved cheering her children on in all aspects of their lives. They lived in Nannhausen and BruchmÃ¼hlbach, Germany; Goodyear, AZ; Valdosta, GA; Montgomery, AL; Yorktown, VA; and Clovis, NM. She had countless Air Force friends whom she truly loved. Melissa and family settled down in Sanger, Texas for the next 13 years. Melissa taught kindergarten & pre-school over the years and completed her professional career as a kindergarten teacher in Sanger, TX. She had a true passion for sewing and quilting and would stay up long hours to finish a project for many special people. Additionally, she led the Arizona Quilt Show and achieved her goal of traveling to every single quilt guild chapter in the state prior to putting on a great event in 1996. She was an active church member, frequently teaching Sunday School in many of the churches to which she belonged. Melissa had a deep love for Heart O the Hills Camp for Girls in Hunt, TX where she attended with her sister and aunts, and subsequently sent her daughters. She very much cherished her camp friendships and the many camp traditionsespecially War Canoe.
A memorial service is scheduled at 4:00pm CT on Friday, June 26th, at First Baptist Church Sanger. Safe social distancing protocols will be observed. Pastor Grant Bowles will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Melissa's life. The service will also be live streamed via Hannah Kearney Burks Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to MD Anderson (mdanderson.org) in her honor.
The family would like to thank MD Anderson, Texas Oncology, Krum Family Health, Active Home Heath and In Home Care, and Home Hospice for their wonderful care of Melissa.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 24, 2020.