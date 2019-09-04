Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Melva Ruth Cowgur


1931 - 2019
Melva Ruth Cowgur Obituary
Melva Ruth Cowgur

Melva Ruth Cowgur, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Melva was born on January 27, 1931 in Greensburg, Kansas to Fred and Ruth Hodges. She graduated High School in Gainesville, Texas. She married her high school sweetheart William LaFayette Cowgur on August 20, 1949 and they raised one daughter, Glynna Jo Ward in Denton, Texas.

Melva had a passion for life and loved her family beyond anything else. She was an avid deer hunter who would accompany her husband Bill Cowgur on all the adventures he'd drag her out on. She always had a love for cooking and coming up with amazing recipes that she loved to share. Her days of late were spent with her family and her two dogs Scooter and Peanut whom she loved dearly!

Melva was preceded in death by her husband William LaFayette Cowgur, daughter, Glynna Jo Ward, father, Fred Hodges, and mother, Ruth Hodges. She is survived by 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and a foster daughter Janie Cummings. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home. (705 N. Locust, Denton). Funeral Services will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at 10:00am in the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park, Denton. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
