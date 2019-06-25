Michael Arthur y



Michael Arthur "Stiles" Keffer died Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born at Flow Memorial Hospital in Denton on September 26, 1963 to Marsha and Lindsay Keffer.



Stiles a graduate of the Denton High School class of 1981. He served in the Army, lived in Alaska for 18 years where his daughter, Brittany Ann, was born. Stiles worked in the printing industry, worked for Texas Roof and Fence, was a Subway manager and was currently employed by Neblett Property Management.



Stiles is survived by his parents, his daughter Brittany Keffer and her daughter Zariah, brother Kennan Keffer (Stacey), aunt Lynn McCreary (Shannon), nephew Drake Keffer, all of Denton. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Judy and Powell McCreary and Willie Hale and Lott Thomas Keffer.



A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. David of Wales Episcopal Church, 623 Ector Street, Denton, Texas. Reception following in the Parish Hall.



In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Denton Animal Support Foundation, P.O. Box 486, Denton, TX 76202.