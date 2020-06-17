Michael Daryle Wittmis
Michael Daryle Wittmis of Argyle, Texas was born on March 10th, 1959 in Leavenworth, Kansas to Edward and Alice (Hill) Wittmis.
He is survived by his wife Julie (List) Wittmis, mother Alice (Hill) Wittmis, father-in-law Rodney List, and his son and two daughters: Jonathan and Brittany Wittmis, Jennifer and Trevor Eaves, and Jessica and Jacob Parker and his three grandchildren: Elizabeth Wittmis, Axel Loveall Wittmis, and soon-to-be Presleigh Eaves. He is also survived by his brother, Mitch Wittmis and sister, Patricia and Jimmy Roessler. As well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mike enjoyed attending and supporting his children in band, softball, football and scouts. He was an avid bowler with numerous awards, loved being an umpire for softball, enjoyed woodworking and loved riding his Honda Goldwing motorcycle. Mike was a huge history buff and really enjoyed researching his family ancestry. He will always continue to cheer for all those Kansas teams, except those crazy Wildcats at Kansas State.
He married his wife on April 7, 2016 in Denton, Texas.
Mike passed away on June 9th, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his father Edward Wittmis and mother-in-law Alice List.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.
A memorial service will be held on June 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at North Texas Church of Christ 1290 FM 407 Northlake Texas.
Thanks to all his caretakers at Texas Oncology, Methodist Richardson, Medical City Dallas (ICU), and Ardent Hospice for all of the support and care.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.