Mike was a friend for over 40 years and will be greatly missed by all. We had many adventures together on and off the lanes, but mainly on them. We were bowling once in Allen and Mike needed a mark in the 10th frame of the last game to shoot a 800+ series. He left a split and threw his next ball in the gutter. When asked he said; "I'd rather shoot 798 than 799 because it looks better". That was Mikey, and I will miss him a lot. R.I.P. my friend.

James Craddock

Friend