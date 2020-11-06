1/1
Michael Dean Bryan
1980 - 2020
Michael Dean Bryan

Michael Dean Bryan, age 40 of Pine, Colo., passed away tragically on October 24, 2020. Michael was born in Denton, Texas. He was the owner of Bryan Enterprises Inc., Hay Brokerage and Sales for Colorado.

Michael's passions were his family and bull riding. He was full of life and had a smile that could light up your soul. Those who knew him, even just a little, lost a shining star. He was loved by all he met and left a permanent mark on our hearts and will be deeply missed.

Michael leaves behind his wife, Leah; son, Kelton; daughter, Kaia; mother and step-father, Hannorah and Keith Emerson; father, Sammy D. Bryan, Sr.; brother, Robert 'Trey' Pruett III; sister-in-law, Melodi; nephews August and Leo; niece Marlow; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, August and Jeanne Barta and Sam and Shirley Bryan of Denton, and brother, Sammy D. Bryan, Jr.

A memorial service will be held on November 7, 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Dr., Denton, TX.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2020.
