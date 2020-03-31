|
|
Michael Franklin Leverton
Michael Franklin Leverton passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in Denton, Texas. He was born in Denton to Horace and Margaret Leverton on June 3, 1947. Mike graduated from Cooke County College and served his community for 43 years as a Denton police officer. Mike also served in the U.S. Army with a tour in Vietnam, and was a member of the Masonic lodge. He married Sandy Neal on June 11, 2009 in Denton, Texas. Mike liked hunting, boating and fishing. He enjoyed visiting his friends and shared in many laughs. Most of all, Mike enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Wilma Leverton.
An open visitation will be held from 9-5 on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at DeBerry funeral home.
A graveside service is scheduled for 10:30am Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Mike is survived by his wife Sandy, daughters Kristi Hidalgo (Rogelio) and Stacie Hayes (James), sister Pat Ponsonby (Ronnie), brother Steve Leverton (Karen), grandchildren Kasey Maynard (Josh), Chelsea Hidalgo, Michael Hidalgo, Christian Hayes, Gunnar Hayes and Noah Hayes and 2 great-grandchildren Luke and Michael Maynard.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020