Michael Leon Griffith
Michael Leon Griffith, 47, of Krum passed from this life to the presence of Jesus on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was at home, surrounded by his family. He was born February 10, 1972 in Denton, Texas to Evan Leon Griffith and Marilyn Ann Potts Griffith. He married Lori Hill on April 21, 1995 in Teague, Texas.
Michael loved being outdoors! He enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing, reading his Bible, and spending time with his family. During his career he managed several retail automotive repair shops. His was passionate about caring for his family, friends, and customers. He wanted to care for everyone!
Michael is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lori Griffith of Krum; son, Keith Williamson of Krum; daughter, Mackenzie Leal and husband Christian of Krum; sister, Angie Hill of Argyle; brother, Louis Griffith of Argyle; brother Joey Miller and wife Debbie of Argyle; father, Leon Griffith of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Miller and husband David Miller of Argyle.
Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Cross Timbers Church in Argyle, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019