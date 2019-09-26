Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Michael Griffith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Cross Timbers Church
Argyle, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Leon Griffith


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Leon Griffith Obituary
Michael Leon Griffith

Michael Leon Griffith, 47, of Krum passed from this life to the presence of Jesus on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was at home, surrounded by his family. He was born February 10, 1972 in Denton, Texas to Evan Leon Griffith and Marilyn Ann Potts Griffith. He married Lori Hill on April 21, 1995 in Teague, Texas.

Michael loved being outdoors! He enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing, reading his Bible, and spending time with his family. During his career he managed several retail automotive repair shops. His was passionate about caring for his family, friends, and customers. He wanted to care for everyone!

Michael is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lori Griffith of Krum; son, Keith Williamson of Krum; daughter, Mackenzie Leal and husband Christian of Krum; sister, Angie Hill of Argyle; brother, Louis Griffith of Argyle; brother Joey Miller and wife Debbie of Argyle; father, Leon Griffith of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Miller and husband David Miller of Argyle.

Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Cross Timbers Church in Argyle, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now