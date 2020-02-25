|
Michael Ray Bledsoe
Michael Ray Bledsoe, 56, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Denton. He was born on December 14, 1963 in Pampa, Texas to Jim and Linda Bledsoe. Jim, Linda, big brother Charles Wayne, and Michael moved from Pampa, TX to Sayre, OK and later built their home in Hooker, OK. Michael married Toni Daniels in 1985 and in 1986 had their first of two baby boys, Stephen Charles. On September 16th of 1986 Mike lost his brother Charles in a fatal car accident. Four years later in 1990, Mike and Toni's second baby boy, Christopher Michael, was born. In 1993, Mike remarried. Mike and Cindy brought together their four boys to create a blended family, welcoming a fifth son, and Mike's third son, Nicholas Aaron, in 1995. In 2002, Mike and Cindy moved the boys to McKinney, TX. Working through the constant pain of losing his brother Charles and always aware of the responsibility in front of him, Mike established a career as a mechanic, a self-taught HTML programmer, website developer, and IT Technology Specialist. In his last occupation Mike was a Server Engineer for Denton County. Mike was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and absolutely loved the University of Oklahoma football program, BOOMER SOONER! Amongst his work, Micheal had an unrivaled sense for his life and the passions that fueled his desires for learning and engineering. Michael Ray Bledsoe was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin, husband, father, and friend to so many. He will forever be missed and forever loved.
Michael is survived by three sons, Stephen and daughter-in-law Rachel Bledsoe of Amarillo, TX, Christopher Bledsoe of Denton, TX, and Nicholas Bledsoe of McKinney, TX, two step-sons, Reed DeFever of Dallas, TX, and Spencer DeFever of McKinney, TX, father and stepmother Jim and Carol Bledsoe of Hooker, OK, and stepfather Gene Miller of Pampa, TX. He is preceded in death by his brother Charles Wayne Bledsoe, Mother Linda Mae Miller, his paternal grandparents, Leland and Juanita Bledsoe, and his maternal grandparents, Earl (Papa Gum) and Evelyn (Granny Gum) Reger.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Wednesday March 4th, 2020 at the Hooker Oklahoma Cemetery.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020