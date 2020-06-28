Michael Wayne Colville
Michael Wayne Colville, known to friends and family as "Mike," passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 64 years at Medical City of Denton.
Mike was born in Lubbock, Texas on May 22, 1956 to William Samuel and Jimmie (Morrison) Colville. After attending the University of North Texas, Mike went on to work the family business, a European import furniture and designer furniture showroom in the Dallas World Trade Center. In his leisure time Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends, often travelling with them to Colorado. Mike's family and friends will remember him as generous of heart, freely offering his time and resources and always available to lend an ear.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Kara Ballard and husband Chris of Waco; daughter, Kristen Holcomb and husband Michael of San Angelo; son, Matthew Hunter Colville of Denton; brother, Bill Colville of Denton; aunt and uncle, Sue and Larry Wilson of Denton; cousin, Kirk Wilson and wife Dusty of Dallas; cousin, Kyle Wilson and wife Emily Gard of Corinth; cousin, Kelly Calvert and husband Chad of Denton; the mother of his children, Denise Colville of Plano; and cherished friends Phillip Harrison and Sharon Miller. He is preceded in death by his parents, William S. and Jimmie Colville.
Please join us to celebrate his life from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton, TX. The service will immediately follow at 11:00 am with Ken Robison officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Hunter Colville, Phillip Harrison, Christian Strom, Atticus Wilson, Kirk Wilson, and Kyle Wilson.
Those with special memories of Mike are asked to share them in the obituary guestbook at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com. The family requests that donations in memory of Mike be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.