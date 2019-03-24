Home

Michael McAllister
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
IOOF Cemetery
Denton, TX
Michael William McAllister


Michael William McAllister Obituary
Michael William McAllister

Michael William McAllister, 68, Dublin, GA, formerly of Denton, TX, passed away on January 12, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 17, 1950.

He attended North Texas State University while living in Dallas, TX. His father told him to go to classes there but not to mess with the local girls, which of course he did, and married the love of his life, Cheryl Ann Orr on April 1, 1972.

He graduated from North Texas State University in 1972 with BA in political science. He worked for the City of Denton Municipal Power Plant as a power operator from 1973 to 1986. He and his family moved to Dublin, Georgia in 1988 during the expansion of what was then Southeast Paper Company. He was a power plant operator there until he became ill with lung cancer in 2008. He was forced to retire from there due to the cancer, chemotherapy and inability to return to his previous occupation.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the IOOF Cemetery in Denton.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Christopher Michael McAllister; brother, James Charles McAllister III (Anita) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; sister, Ruth Anne McAllister Fitzgerald, Wilmington, North Carolina; sister, Mary Elizabeth Ferron (Bill), Richardson, Texas; brother, Kevin Hall McAllister, Murphy, Texas; and sister, Laura Lee OShay (Danny), Davie, Florida; Godson and nephew Timothy Shawn Fitzgerald (Kerry) Wilmington, North Carolina; sister-in-law Connie Elaine Orr Cole (Joe), Denton, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, James Charles McAllister, Jr., and mother Mary Alice Hall McAllister.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
