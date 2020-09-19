MILAN JAN REBAN
Milan Reban, political science professor emeritus at University of North Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2020.
Milan was born October 20, 1933, in Prague, Czechoslovakia, to Jan Reban and Marie Klaskova Rebanova. As a boy he experienced the Nazi invasion and then the Communist takeover before escaping in 1949 to Germany to join his father, who fled the prior year. Although he never saw his mother again, he joyfully reunited with his beloved sister Dagmar, when finally able to do so, in 1963.
Milan and his father emigrated to the United States in 1950 thanks to the Displaced Persons Act of 1948 and kind Czech sponsors living in Miami, Florida. Milan learned English, finished high school in Miami, and proudly became a US citizen.
Given his early experiences and imposed restrictions under occupation, education was of utmost importance to Milan. He received his Bachelor of Arts from University of Miami, and as a Woodrow Wilson Fellow he received his master's degree in political science from Vanderbilt University. Milan received his doctorate in political science from Michigan State University and moved his young family to Denton, Texas, in 1967. He taught comparative and international politics at UNT for more than four decades, retiring in 2008. More recently, Milan was a lecturer in UNT's Emeritus College and O.L.L.I. program.
Whether leading tours in the Czech Republic or former Soviet Union, traveling near and far for pleasure, listening and dancing to live music, discussing politics with students and colleagues, supporting local Democratic campaigns and human rights causes, or enjoying the natural beauty near his cabin in Angel Fire, NM, Milan was quick to form lasting friendships thanks to his engaging nature, fascinating stories, humor, and kindness.
Milan is survived by his wife Winnie Hinson of Richardson; daughters Alicia Reban (John Sherman) of Reno, Nevada, and Milena Thompson (Clark Thompson) of Round Rock, Texas; and his "precious grand-bunnies" Hayden and Emerson Sherman and Annika and Siri Thompson. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews residing in the Czech Republic, stepsons Chris Dille, Paul Dille, and Joel Dille (Suzanne Dille) in the Dallas area, and an extensive network of friends around the world. He is deeply missed.
We are grateful for this interview recorded on March 15, 2019, in which Milan shares stories from his childhood and how those experiences influenced his life: https://digital.library.unt.edu/ark:/67531/metadc1615910/
In lieu of flowers, friends and loved ones are invited to donate to International Rescue Committee, which provides clean water, shelter, health care, education, and empowerment support to refugees and displaced people: www.rescue.org