Mildred Brooks Marsh



Mildred Brooks Marsh, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, at her home in Sunset, Texas. She was born September 9, 1925 in Richmond, Virginia to Lula Mae and Robert Evans Brooks and grew up on a farm near Mechanicsville, Virginia. Mildred was a long-time employee of Texas Woman's University where she earned her degree in Computer Science at the age of 61. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Louise White and Guinevere Agee, and her two brothers Robert Brooks and William Brooks.



Mildred lived much of her life as a resident of Denton, Texas where she was a member of the First Baptist Church, the University Club, and the Hoe and Hope Garden Club. She was an avid gardener, travelled throughout much of the United States and the world, enjoyed bridge, loved to read, and could work miracles with leftovers. She will be remembered with love by her daughters Corrie Marsh of Norfolk, Virginia and Charlotte Polvado of Sunset, Texas and sons Carnie Marsh and his wife Colleen of Delmar, Maryland and Christian Marsh and his wife Margaret of Arlington, Virginia. Mildred was also much beloved by her grandchildren Shannon, Jamey, Allyson, Collin, Malcolm, and Charlie and her great grandchildren Quinn, Zoe, Ivy, and Emerson.



Mildred's family is grateful to all of her friends for their kind words, support, and prayers. The family will hold private services in Virginia. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary