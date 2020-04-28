|
|
Mildred Jane Calvert
Mildred Jane Calvert, 75, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 in Denton TX. Mildred was born in Pilot Point, TX to J.D. and Edith Bolin on October 3, 1944.
Mildred grew up and graduated high school in Pilot Point, TX where she was the drum major. She attended TWU in Denton, TX and received a Bachelors Degree in Home Economics and Education. After graduation, Mildred was a Home Economics Teacher and Cheerleading Coach at Sadler HS in the S & S Consolidated School District.
In 1969, Mildred met her husband of 50 years, Larry Calvert of Denton TX. They met through family friends at a church picnic and were immediately smitten with each other. Larry had just returned from Vietnam and was still dressed in his fatigues as he owned no other real clothes. Less than a year later, on August 31,1969, they were married at her parent's house, in Pilot Point, TX.
After their wedding and moving to Denton, TX, Mildred went to work as the book keeper for Larry's family business, Calvert Motor Company. Larry and Mildred have two sons, Larry Lon Calvert, Jr. and Mark Allen Calvert. Mildred was a strong advocate for her children and supported their artistic talents well into their college years. In 1984 Larry and Mildred started on their next adventure and opened Bell Avenue Self Storage, where Mildred was the Office Manger and book keeper. Here at the "warehouses" several of her son's friends were employed. All of them came to appreciate Mildred and most looked to her as a surrogate mom and she treated them all as extended family.
In 1997 Mildred's health began to fail and in May of 1998, she received a heart transplant at Medical City Dallas. This experience gave Mildred a new outlook on life. She embraced the cause of organ donation as an ambassador. She spoke at many civic groups and schools about the lifesaving aspects of organ donation. Taking this experience as a new lease on life, Larry and Mildred began traveling the southwest looking for antiques. They especially loved finding the occasional cameo brooch.
Mildred was a faithful member of the Church of Christ, attending the Sherman Drive Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by both of her parents. She is survived by her husband Larry Calvert of Denton, her two sons Lon Calvert and wife Shelly of Buda, TX, Mark Calvert and wife April of Denton, four beloved grandchildren, Frankie, Sophia, Alyce, and Alona and her two brothers Charles Wayne Bolin and wife Francis of Pilot Point and David Bolin and wife Janet of Denton.
A come and go visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 am to 4 pm at the DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton. Graveside service will be at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Southwest Transplant Alliance.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020