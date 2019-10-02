|
Mildred O. Atchison
Mildred O. Atchison, 94, of Sanger, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born on October 15, 1924, in Frisco, Texas to Alexander C. and Liddy Viola (Killgo) Hocker.
She was a graduate of Prosper High School. On August 17, 1945, she married Vardaman Barham Atchison. They raised their three sons in Slidell, Texas where they lived for 47 years. She and Vardaman moved to Sanger where she has lived since 1981. In 1995, the two celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. In 1962, Mildred joined the First Baptist Church where she served her Lord and the members of the church for over 57 years. She was a member of the WMU, served 30 years on the bereavement committee, taught Sunday School for many years, and becoming a member of the Gleaners Sunday School Class when she retired from teaching her classes. She was a member of the Baptist Student Meal Ministry where she served the students of TWU and North Texas University. She received an award for 30 years of her time and commitment to this ministry. The testimony that Mildred lived daily, touched many lives.
Mildred loved her family. She followed her boys and her grandchildren to whatever event they were involved in and was their biggest fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brother John Wesley Hocker. She is survived by her three sons, Charles Wesley Atchison and wife Sandra of Sanger, V. B. Atchison, Jr. and wife Candy of Denton, Alan C. Atchison and wife Minnette Marr of San Marcos; two sisters, Thelma Fisher of Whitesboro and Claudia Lee Brooks of Vinita, OK; four grandchildren, Eric Atchison, Scott Atchison, Stephanie Hudson, and Rebecca Morrow; four great-grandchildren, Maddux Morrow, Haley Hudson, Callie Atchison, and Hudson Morrow.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6pm 8pm at Coker Funeral Home. Following a private family graveside, a memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Sanger. Pastor Grant Bowles and Dr. E. L. McNeal will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 1700, Sanger, Texas 76266.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home where online condolences may be made to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019