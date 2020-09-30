1/1
Milton Finley
1939 - 2020
Milton Finley

On September 25 2020, Milton Finley, beloved husband, brother, and father, passed away at the age of 81. Milton was born on March 29, 1939 to Onie and Maudie Finley in Paradise, Texas. He leaves behind a brother, Ben (Ethel), a grieving widow, Amy, and his Little Princess, Emily. He was preceded in death by brothers John, Junior, amd Thurman, sister Ethel, wife Barb, and his parents.

From a young age, everyone who met Milton said that he would go far with his intelligence and perseverance, and hard working attitude. He easily accomplished his farm chores and school work while simultaneously earning a spot on every sports team the school had to offer. At age 19, Milt joined the army. Nobody was surprised when he excelled in his military career, eventually attaining the rank of Sergeant Major before his retirement in 1978.

After leaving the military, Milt settled down in Florida, where he entered the private sector as a computer programmer. He eventually found true love in the form of Barbara Behny, and they wed in 1986. They enjoyed 28 wonderful years together, and anyone who spent time in their home could see the abiding love and affection between them.

After losing Barb in 2014, Milton eventually remarried Amy Davis in 2016. He also adopted his Little Princess, Emily Nicole. The couple enjoyed many adventures together and loved each other deeply. Milt, aka Cowboy, lived life to the fullest for as long as he possibly could - he ziplined in his late 70's on his honeymoon, rode horses til he could no longer get in the saddle, and kept his red boots shined at all times just in case the opportunity arose for a "scrumptious meal" at Longhorn.

Milt loved his ponies, his farm, riding a tractor, dogs, cowboy boots, miniature Hereford cattle, and most of all, his little family. He will be grievously missed by all who were fortunate enough to have met him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider helping a veteran in your community.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Mena with Brother Ben Finley and Brother Andy Arnold officiating. Interment will follow in the Pinecrest Memorial Park in Mena. Visitation will be 2 hours before the service at the Calvary Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Bowser Family Funeral Home in Mena, Arkansas.

Pallbearers will be Gerald Finley, Randy Cook, David Martin III and Michael Aleshire.

Online Guestbook: www.bowserffh.com


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bowser Family Funeral Home - Mena
2608 Hwy 71 S
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-4477
