|
|
Minnie Louise Mullins
Minnie Louise Mullins, 91, of Denton passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. Minnie was born in Marietta, Oklahoma on June 9, 1928 the daughter of the late Benny Hodges and Ruby Ann Rogers Hodges.
Minnie was a long time member of Gateway Baptist Church Denton, TX. She is preceded in death by husbands J.E. Archer and Bobby E. Mullins, and her son William Michael Archer.
Minnie is survived by five sons: Jim Archer and wife Jean of Longview, TX; Brad Archer and wife Faith of Denton, TX; Jeff Archer and wife Donna of Valley View, TX; Bobby Archer and wife Susan of Story, Wyoming; and Cory Mullins of FT. Worth, TX. Minnie is also survived by three daughters Janice Archer and partner Theresa White of Denton; Robin Vaughn and husband Johnny of Round Rock, TX; and Kelly Mullins of Lillian, TX. Minnie is also survived by three brothers Tommy Hodges, David Hodges, William Hodges; and her sister Wanda Nation. Minnie also leaves behind her 16 loving grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11:00am at Gateway Baptist Church in Denton.
On line condolences may be made at
www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019