Misty Dawn Rushing Bojka
1974 - 2020
Misty Dawn Rushing Bojka

Misty Dawn Rushing Bojka, born Aug. 31, 1974 and passed from this life on Monday July 6, 2020.

Funeral service: 10 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment to follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Misty is preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Rushing; paternal grandfather, James Rushing and paternal grandmother, Nellie Rushing; maternal grandfather, Matthew Haley; and maternal grandmother, Peggy Chick Gregory.

She is survived by her husband, Qani Bojka; mother, Brenda Haley Smothermon; stepfather, Ted Smothermon; brother, Benjamin Rushing and wife, Erica Rushing; uncle, Garland Haley and wife, Ann Haley; cousins, Caleb Haley and wife, Loretta Haley, Tyler Vieck, Jacie Vieck, Cameron Vieck and Austin Haley, Nathan Haley, and wife, Melissa Haley; and second cousins, Scarlett Haley, Lucas Haley and Mason Haley.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Chapel
