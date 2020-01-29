Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Denton Bible Chapel
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchell Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchell "Todd" Brown


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitchell "Todd" Brown Obituary
Mitchell â€œToddâ€ Brown

Mitchell "Todd" Brown, 53, of Denton passed away on January 26, 2020. He was born in Denton, Texas to Dale and Myrna (Riney) Brown on December 30, 1966.

He Married Shannon (Stone) Brown on May 14, 1994 in Denton, Texas. He attended Denton High School and University of North Texas. Upon graduating from the university of North Texas, he went on to receive a Master of Theology at Dallas Seminary in 1998.

He is survived by his parents, Dale and Myrna Brown of Denton, two sons, Jordan and Peyton Brown of Denton, two brothers, Scott and Rodd Brown of Denton, among many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his cousin Tad Brown, his Uncle Jack Brown, and his grandparents; Emmitt and Novell Brown, and Richard and Ruby Del Riney.

The family will be at the DeBerry Funeral Directors for visitation from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Denton Bible Chapel in Denton. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitchell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -