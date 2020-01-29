|
|
Mitchell â€œToddâ€ Brown
Mitchell "Todd" Brown, 53, of Denton passed away on January 26, 2020. He was born in Denton, Texas to Dale and Myrna (Riney) Brown on December 30, 1966.
He Married Shannon (Stone) Brown on May 14, 1994 in Denton, Texas. He attended Denton High School and University of North Texas. Upon graduating from the university of North Texas, he went on to receive a Master of Theology at Dallas Seminary in 1998.
He is survived by his parents, Dale and Myrna Brown of Denton, two sons, Jordan and Peyton Brown of Denton, two brothers, Scott and Rodd Brown of Denton, among many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his cousin Tad Brown, his Uncle Jack Brown, and his grandparents; Emmitt and Novell Brown, and Richard and Ruby Del Riney.
The family will be at the DeBerry Funeral Directors for visitation from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Denton Bible Chapel in Denton. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020