Mitchell (Mickey) Shipp
1950 - 2020
Mitchell "Mickey " Shipp

8-4-1950 --- 7-5-2020

Mickey was born on August 4, 1950 in Lubbock, Texas and passed away on July 5, 2020 at his home in Dish, Texas at the age of 69. After a long bout with cancer the Lord called him home.

Mickey was a long time resident of Denton after moving here with his family in 1985 to open Discount Trophies on North Locust Street. Mickey and his wife, Deby, owned Discount Trophies for 32 years and he valued all of the friendships he made with local residents and small business owners.

Mickey was preceded in death by his parents Carlos and Anita Shipp, his brother Gary Shipp, and his great grandson Kameron Sitzes.

Mickey is survived by his wife of 39 years, Deby, his children, Wendy, Michael, Dana, and Kevin, and his bonus son Mark. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, twelve grand children, and one great grand daughter.

Mickeys Funeral service will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Russ Frasier officiating. Burial will follow in the Eakins Cemetery, Ponder, TX. Visitation will be from 1-2pm just before the service.

On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
JUL
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
