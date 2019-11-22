|
Mohamed M. Aboul-Ela
Mohamed M. Aboul-Ela, of Denton, passed away surrounded by his family on November 19, 2019. He was born March 10, 1918 in a small town near Alexandria, Egypt. He received his bachelors degree at the University of Cairo, then came to the United States in 1946 where he earned his PhD from Iowa State University in 1950.
He met his wife Jean while attending the university and they were married January 1, 1951. They moved to Alexandria, Egypt. Their six children were born while they lived overseas. In 1962 he moved his family to the United States. Eventually they settled in Denton, Texas and he became a tenured professor at Texas Woman's University where he taught for 20 years, then retired in 1983.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean Elizabeth Wygle of Denton, his daughters Shareen Howard of Denton, Noreen Geer and her husband Scott of Highland Village, Nasreen Jacobson of Ft. Worth, his sons Fareed Aboul-Ela of 6th of October City Egypt, Amir Aboul-Ela of Los Angeles, California and Hosam Aboul-Ela of Houston Texas, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned for January.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019