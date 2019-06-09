Services DeBerry Funeral Home 2025 West University Denton , TX 76201 (940) 383-4200 For more information about Moleana Carson Resources More Obituaries for Moleana Carson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Moleana Mason Carson

Moleana Mason Carson of Denton and Greenwood, Tx passed away on June 6, 2019. She was born July 18, 1926 on the Wise and Denton County line near Allison, TX to C.D. Mason and Rose Gamble Mason. She graduated from Slidell High School. She was a nurse at Roger's Hospital in Decatur, Texas. In 1949, Othello and E.W. Carson encouraged her to care of their son after his surgery. The match lead to her marriage to Charles L. Carson on April 4, 1950 at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary shortly before his death in 2015. Moleana was nurse, a gardener, flower designer, oil painter of landscapes and bluebonnets, and the designer of the Big Foot Cattle Co. cartoon series. She and her husband raised cattle and longhorns operating the Carson Cattle Co. for more than 50 years in Greenwood. She was a 50-year member and Past Worthy Matron of the Decatur Order of the Eastern Star (OES) #543. She was a member and flower show award winner of the Decatur Garden Club and member of Plant and Pray Garden Club (Denton). She was a lifetime member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a sponsor of Keep Texas Beautiful for over 20 years.



Moleana loved traveling throughout the U.S. with family to historic and nature areas. She loved people and never met a stranger. Her daughter recalled staying at the J.W. Marriott in Washington, DC, 3 years after Moleana had last visited the hotel and the staff asking if her Mom had made the trip because they loved visiting with her. She and Charles organized creative activities including the annual Carson Cookout in Greenwood. She adored jewelry and sparkly attire.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Dr. Linda Sluder Schertz of Denton, TX, her son-in-law Dr. Randy Sluder, sister and brother-in-law Lois Mason and Kenneth Slayton, sister-in-law Jean Mason and Betty Mason, nephew Michael Mason, and numerous beloved pets.



She is survived by son Tom Carson and daughter-in-law Shelley Carson of Gainesville, TX and daughter Cecile Carson of Denton, TX. Grandchildren Rhys Carson and wife Claudia of Fate, TX, Cole Carson of Gainesville, TX, Kenzie Pringle Brewer and husband Dillon of Stillwater, OK, Kendra Pringle of Stillwater, OK, Nicole Boone and husband Brady of Round Rock, TX and Eric (Morgan) Schertz of Foley, AL. Survived by brothers Robert "Bob" Mason and Charles Mason both of Denton, TX and Dean Mason of Ponder, TX. Nieces and nephews Delia Mason Weis and husband Richard of Plano, TX, Shari Mason, and Greg Mason, son-in-law Terry Schertz of Denton, TX. Cousins Betty Carson of Decatur, TX, Cecil Carson Jr. and wife Earlene of Irving, TX, Carol Ann Carson of Decatur, TX, Carolyn Sue Duckworth Fix of Leonard, TX, and Jimmie Duckworth of Grand Prairie, TX. Extended family members DeeDee Covington and Diana Ochoa who offered daily care and fun for over four years.



Services will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2 pm at the Little Chapel in the Woods on the Texas Woman's University campus. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery west of Krum, TX. Thanks to Dr. Thomas Blucker, Dr. Sharad Jain, Dr. Roy Joseph, and especially the late Dr. Tanveer Qureshi, for many years of outstanding health care.



Memorials may be made to Keep Texas Beautiful at ktb.org. Moleana would recommend planting flowers and to compliment people frequently, as she did often telling people how beautiful, pretty or handsome they were, hold a person's hand or kiss their hand, give a wave and above all always be friendly and kind. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 9, 2019