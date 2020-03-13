|
|
Molly Sue Davenport Hull
Molly Sue Davenport Hull died peacefully on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020, surrounded by family. On August 3rd, 1933, Molly was born as the youngest of three children to her parents, Mary Velma (Carpenter) and Fred Arnold Davenport. Her grandfather, a country doctor, delivered her himself in the front room of her parents' home in Decatur, Texas.
Molly's father died of a heart attack when she was only 4 years old, leaving her mother to work and raise their children alone. Though she was undeniably the "little princess" of the family, her mother's hard work and independence served to inform and shape Molly's character for the rest of her life.
She lived a very happy and carefree childhood climbing trees, fishing with her brother-in-law, Basil, and playing baseball. Of course, Molly was also a devoted and enthusiastic student, as she enjoyed drawing and reading and exceled in both the arts and sciences at school.
Molly fell in love with her husband of 65 years, Charles Hull, at a high school dance at the age of 15. She went home with his letter jacket that afternoon, and the rest was history. They married at a young age and had their first baby, Melissa. Molly and Charles' affectionate and loving union served as a model of commitment and loyalty for all their children and grandchildren. Charles adored Molly, and she took such good care of him that he never even made his own plate at mealtimes.
Molly followed Charles into college classes, accumulating credit hours at both the University of North Texas and the University of Texas at Austin. After Charles's graduation from pharmacy school, they moved from Austin to Dallas, where she gave birth to their second and third children, Melinda and Arnold. They then made their final move from Dallas to Denton, where Charles worked as a pharmacist at the local drugstore, and Molly gave birth to their fourth and final child, Melanie. Two years later, Molly enrolled at Texas Woman's University, where she would earn a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in May 1966.
Within one week of completing her degree, Molly enrolled in graduate school at the University of North Texas, where she studied at night and on the weekends, substitute teaching at Denton public schools on weekdays. She did all of this while remaining an attentive and loving mother to her four children, including preparing four-course meals with fresh bread for the family daily (and what a wonderful cook she was!).
Molly graduated in 1968 with a Master of Education and immediately began teaching at the TWU Demonstration School. She taught there until it closed, later moving to Newton Rayzor Elementary School and Hodge Elementary School over the years. Molly had a commanding presence as a teacher, garnering respect from her students and maintaining control over her classroom, while also showing empathy and compassion for each one of her students, who loved her dearly in return. Her passion for teaching impacted many young lives, and her dedication was relentless. She would often stay up until 2:00 a.m. grading papers long after her own children had gone to bed.
Family was always Molly's primary focus, and she raised her four children and seven grandchildren with strict rules and high expectations. As a strong and beloved matriarch, the emphasis that she placed on family created a tight-knit group centered around Molly and her home. After retirement, she embraced the caretaker role in every aspect of her life, whether caring for her granddaughters full-time, visiting her mother every day in the nursing home until her passing at age 101, caring for Charles through his decline with dementia, or caring for the sick and elderly members of her church.
Molly was extremely active in the First United Methodist Church of Denton, where she was a member of the Bungalow Sunday school class, an active participant in the "Trippers" group, and responsible for nearly all visitations to members who were either hospital or home-bound. She brought Charles along with her to every visit over the years, and together they delivered flowers, home communion, and even her famous cinnamon rolls (among other treats) as comfort to those in need.
Molly's family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Willow Bend Assisted Living in Denton, where Molly was welcomed with open arms and treated with love, respect, and patience during the final two years of her life.
Molly is survived by her daughters (and their husbands) Melissa and George Hinshaw, Melinda and Joe Bradley, and Melanie and Gary Watson; son (and his wife) James Arnold and Cheryl Hull; granddaughters Molly Hinshaw Higgins, Madison Bradley King, Blair Bradley, Emily Hull Salmon, Aubrey Hull, Megan Watson Boyden, and Kelly Watson; great-grandchildren Piper Higgins, Emerson King, Charles Boyden, and Jack Boyden; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Hull; sister, Jane Frances Davenport Hoyl; and brother, Fred Arnold "Jack" Davenport.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Denton. There will be a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, where Molly will be laid to rest next to her husband at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur, Texas.
If desired, donations may be made in Molly's name to First United Methodist Church of Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020