|
|
Mona Legay Regalado
Mona Legay Regalado died this Monday the 27th of April, in the home of her brother Raymond Moore. Legay (As known by family and friends) suffered from breast cancer that spread to vital organs, and finally took her life, almost 2 years after diagnosis.
Funeral services will be held this Saturday at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel in Georgetown TX. Viewing will be from 9:00am to 10:30am and services will begin at 11:00am.
The previous COVID-19 restriction, limiting congregations to 10 or less, has been lifted by the Governor of Texas. This means all are welcome that wish to attend the funeral or graveside service.
Mona Legay Moore was born as an Army Brat, on 12/12/1960 in Muenchweiler Germany to Joel Calvin and Lena Mae Moore. She earned her high school diploma in Evant Texas in 1979. She went on to obtain her associate of applied science degree in nuclear technology from Texas State Technical college/Waco in 1992. Legay is survived by her 2 sons Ralph Paul Regalado and David Regalado. Legay had a great love for her 4 surviving Grandchildren. Cadence, Striker and Hunter Regalado (Children of David Regalado). Also Seth Moyer (Son of Ralph and Katherine Regalado).
Legay led a very interesting and diverse life, choosing some very diverse career paths. Legay held positions as a nuclear disposal technician/Commercial long haul truck driver and a home health care worker. Legay enjoyed outdoor activities, such as gardening and camping. Her greatest passion and love was spending time with her precious grandkids.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 1, 2020