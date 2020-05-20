|
Mona Williams Claytor
Mona Williams Claytor was born on April 6, 1953 to Ramona A. and Willie Francis Williams in Denton, Texas. She passed away in Ft.Worth, Texas on May 12, 2020 at the age of 66 years.
Mona's family was well known in the Denton Community and she enjoyed a wonderful childhood filled with friends and family.
Mona's family lived on Wood Haven Street for many years as she grew up and their neighbors became friends and an extension of the Williams family. This was a very rewarding time when life long friendships were established. She excelled during her school years and was very much a part of the social fabric of extra curricular activities and school clubs. She was a popular and well liked young lady at Denton Junior and Senior High School.
Mona attended the University of Oklahoma in the early 1970s and eventually came back to Denton, Texas where she became a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) earning her credentials from Texas Woman's University (TWU). From there she worked for many years with the Denton State School and then for Home Healthcare Agencies around the Dallas, Fort Worth area. She was kind and enjoyed helping others.
Mona's boys, Field and Hamilton Claytor, share many good memories of their mom and her family and friends and the many traditions they kept for holidays and get togethers. She will be missed by them and her Grandchildren.
Mona is survived by her two sons, Fielding Carlisle Claytor and his wife Rita and Hamilton Bowman Claytor. She has four grandchildren that she cherished. She is also survived by her brother, Mark Williams and his wife Melissa and one nephew from Highland Village, Texas as well as many cousins.
Mona will be remembered and cherished by the many lives she touched. God has her now and she is singing in Heaven with her beautiful family.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 20, 2020