Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Mona Claytor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Claytor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona Williams Claytor


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mona Williams Claytor Obituary
Mona Williams Claytor

Mona Williams Claytor was born on April 6, 1953 to Ramona A. and Willie Francis Williams in Denton, Texas. She passed away in Ft.Worth, Texas on May 12, 2020 at the age of 66 years.

Mona's family was well known in the Denton Community and she enjoyed a wonderful childhood filled with friends and family.

Mona's family lived on Wood Haven Street for many years as she grew up and their neighbors became friends and an extension of the Williams family. This was a very rewarding time when life long friendships were established. She excelled during her school years and was very much a part of the social fabric of extra curricular activities and school clubs. She was a popular and well liked young lady at Denton Junior and Senior High School.

Mona attended the University of Oklahoma in the early 1970s and eventually came back to Denton, Texas where she became a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) earning her credentials from Texas Woman's University (TWU). From there she worked for many years with the Denton State School and then for Home Healthcare Agencies around the Dallas, Fort Worth area. She was kind and enjoyed helping others.

Mona's boys, Field and Hamilton Claytor, share many good memories of their mom and her family and friends and the many traditions they kept for holidays and get togethers. She will be missed by them and her Grandchildren.

Mona is survived by her two sons, Fielding Carlisle Claytor and his wife Rita and Hamilton Bowman Claytor. She has four grandchildren that she cherished. She is also survived by her brother, Mark Williams and his wife Melissa and one nephew from Highland Village, Texas as well as many cousins.

Mona will be remembered and cherished by the many lives she touched. God has her now and she is singing in Heaven with her beautiful family.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -