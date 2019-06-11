Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Monroe Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Monroe Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monroe Clifton Johnson


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Monroe Clifton Johnson Obituary
Monroe Clifton Johnson

Monroe Clifton Johnson, 86, of Keller, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born May 28, 1933 in Denton to Monroe C. Johnson and Bonnie Dunn Johnson. He married Flora Mae Patterson in Denton, Texas on July 21, 1951. Monroe was an Offset Pressman for the Fort Worth Star Telegram for 28 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Harvest Christian Center Church in Keller.

He is survived by his children Ladonna Gaye Laxson and Billy D. Johnson, grandchildren, Steven Laxson, Cody Laxson, Rachel Laxson, Kimberly Benavidez and Angie Walden, great-grandchildren, Landry, Davie and wife Angellica, Toby, Isaih, Blake, David, Dylan and Amber and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Flora Mae Johnson, son, Michael Johnson, brother, Freddie J. Johnson, sister, Bobbie Jean Johnson and daughter in law, Doreen Johnson.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 6 - 8:00 p.m. at DeBerry Funeral Directors.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors with Rev. James Daniels officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now