Monroe Clifton Johnson



Monroe Clifton Johnson, 86, of Keller, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born May 28, 1933 in Denton to Monroe C. Johnson and Bonnie Dunn Johnson. He married Flora Mae Patterson in Denton, Texas on July 21, 1951. Monroe was an Offset Pressman for the Fort Worth Star Telegram for 28 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Harvest Christian Center Church in Keller.



He is survived by his children Ladonna Gaye Laxson and Billy D. Johnson, grandchildren, Steven Laxson, Cody Laxson, Rachel Laxson, Kimberly Benavidez and Angie Walden, great-grandchildren, Landry, Davie and wife Angellica, Toby, Isaih, Blake, David, Dylan and Amber and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Flora Mae Johnson, son, Michael Johnson, brother, Freddie J. Johnson, sister, Bobbie Jean Johnson and daughter in law, Doreen Johnson.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 6 - 8:00 p.m. at DeBerry Funeral Directors.



Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors with Rev. James Daniels officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Denton. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary