Monte Metcalf Miller



Monte Metcalf Miller of Denton, TX passed away at his home in the early hours of Thursday, February 14th, 2019.



Quick to crack a joke and loyal to friends, those who knew him are well aware of his expertise in all things aviation and motorcycle related. Monte was often found on the seat of one his many motorcycles touring the backroads of Texas or puttering in his well-stocked garage. He was an incredible craftsman whether he was improving a bike, building experimental airplanes, or designing a beautiful piece of wood furniture. A graphic artist by training, he took great pride in everything he worked on, and Monte's custom lettering has been seen on signs all over Denton.



Monte is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dr. Lynn Singletary of Denton. He was the proud and loving father of two sons, Adam H. Miller, a high school social studies teacher, and Zachary D. Miller, a career soldier in the U.S. Army, both from the Austin area.



His family includes brother Mark Miller and wife, Susan Miller of Denton, daughter-in-law Michele High of Austin, and three grandchildren: Flynn Miller, Cleo Miller, and Vesper Miller. Nephews and nieces include Margaret Shropshire of Provo, Utah, Keith Miller of Fort Worth, and Kyle & Jessica Miller of Chesapeake, Virginia.



Born December 2, 1946, Monte was the oldest son of Robert M. Miller and Audrey F. Williams. He grew up in Dallas, graduated 1965 from Bryan Adams High, and moved to Denton with his family to attend North Texas State University (now UNT). A licensed pilot and lifelong aviation enthusiast, he was proud to have served in the Civil Air Patrol, the civilian auxiliary of the US Air Force. As a graphic artist, Monte worked for Terrill Wheeler Printing, and owned his own sign painting business (Monte Miller Graphics), then changed vocations and worked in Denton ISD Transportation Department for 15 years.



A celebration of his life is planned for Sunday, February 17th from 2-5pm at his brothers home at 3608 Montecito Rd in Denton. Friends, family, lost pilots, bus drivers, and wayward bikers are all invited to come remember Monte with us. Please text your RSVP to Adam at 512-709-6826.



In lieu of flowers, and to honor Montes Eagle Scout status, the family asks that you make donations in his name to the non-profit organization, The Brazos Club, PO Box 8696, Fort Worth, TX 76124. All funds will be used for improvements to Worth Ranch BSA camp in Palo Pinto, where Monte was an archery instructor as a boy.