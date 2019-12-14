|
|
Morris R. Featherston
Morris R. Featherston, Retired Assistant Chief of the Lexington Fire Department, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Denton, Texas, following a long illness. Son of the late John Will and Grace Featherston, he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Melody Featherston; son, Mark (Katrina) Featherston; and grandsons, Connor and Samuel Featherston. He was preceded in death by a son, Scott (Jessica) Featherston; two brothers, John Billy Featherston and David (Suzette) Featherston; and a sister, Carol (Robert) Botkin.
While serving on the Lexington Fire Department, Morris was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Firefighters, the Underwater Search and Rescue Team, and the Pension Board. During his career, he was also a paramedic and Assistant Fire Marshall. In his early years on the fire department, Morris had a second job as an electrical contractor/estimator with Dixon Electric, Inc., eventually branching out and starting his own small electric contracting business. Morris leaves behind a legacy of Christian love, faith, honor, and integrity. He was a man who loved God, his family, his friends, and his country. He never met a water sport he didn't like, and in his younger years he was an avid scuba diver and water skier. His interests were widespread, and he treasured a good book, a strong cup of coffee, and a big bowl of ice cream at the end of the day. After retirement Morris and Melody relocated to North Texas, where the broad horizons, mild temps, blue skies, and independent Texas spirit caught Morris' fancy. He was a member of Denton Bible Church and attended the Wednesday morning Men's Bible Study and annual Men's Conferences.
Funeral services, conducted by Chaplain (Ret.) Stewart Dawson of the Lexington Fire Department, will be held at 12:30 PM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, Kentucky, with burial in The Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and prior to the funeral service on Wednesday, December 18, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
The family wishes to give a heartfelt thanks to the firefighters, friends, and family who flew to Texas on their own dime and their own time to visit Morris during his illness. We are also grateful to the many friends and family who regularly stayed in touch by phone, text, and email. We will forever hold you close to our hearts. Finally, we wish to give special thanks to Vitas Hospice, Denton, Texas, for their compassionate and caring support. What a team.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 14, 2019