Myrna Jo Haire
Myrna Jo Haire of Sanger, Texas passed away on April 6, 2020 with her family by her side. The family-only graveside service was held on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Myrna Jo was born on December 5, 1937 in Plainview, Texas to Vergil and Thelma Teague. She was married to Jerry Haire on June 25, 1955; they were married 64 years.
Myrna Jo was a loving mother, wife, homemaker, and friend. She was a strong Christian lady and was a member of First Baptist Church Sanger where she had served as a Sunday school teacher and in other capacities. She was also an active member of the Wednesday Study Club. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was a wonderful seamstress who loved to sew for her family and friends.
Myrna Jo is survived by her husband, Jerry, her sons Richard (Sheryl) and Robert (Jill), three grandsons, Michael, Christopher (Emily) and Thomas and two bonus grandchildren, Courtney Harding and Colt Woodard. She was also survived by three great grandchildren and her sister, Mildred (Parker) Anderson.
Myrna Jo is preceded in death by her father, Vergil and her mother, Thelma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to:
First Refuge Ministries at firstrefugeministries.org or at 1701 Broadway St., Denton, TX 76201
Or CurePSP at psp.org
On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2020