Nan Allen Anderson
1940 - 2020
Nan Allen Anderson

Nan Allen Anderson was born in Greenwood, MS on January 11, 1940, to S.N. and Helen Allen. She grew up in Moorhead, MS, where she started kindergarten with John Aubrey Anderson, whom she married in 1962. Nan accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior when she was nine years old; a decision that set the trajectory for her life. She was devoted to knowing God and making Him known. As a young woman, she was introduced to Bible Study Fellowship where she nurtured a lifelong love for studying God's word and for teaching women. Nan didn't just teach with her words, she taught with her life; a life she lived with kindness, grace and purpose. Her joy was made complete on July 10th and her family and friends are celebrating that she is safe in God's arms, hearing the words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."

Nan is survived by her husband, John Anderson, daughters, Helen Rose and Aubrea 9(Ron) Hance, grandchildren, John Graylyn Rose and Reagan Aubrea Rose, sister, Betty Allen Aden and many, many, beloved friends.

A private burial service will be held July 14th. A memorial service to celebrate Nan's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to:

Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center

P.O. Box 610

Denton, Texas 76202

https://friendsofdentonprc.org



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 14, 2020.
