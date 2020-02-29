|
Nancy Ellen Livingston
Nancy Ellen Livingston, age 75, went home to be with her Lord and Savior quickly and peacefully from natural causes the morning of February 26, 2020 as she was getting ready to leave for BSF.
All who knew Ellen experienced her enthusiasm, love of the Lord, and â€œjoie de vivreâ€ with her child-like approach to the new and exciting things in life. Throughout her struggles in life, she always poured love into others, especially those from other cultures, like herself. â€œEllieâ€ was born to a family of missionaries in India, including her grandparents, parents, aunts, an uncle and cousins. She attended Woodstock School, a boarding school in the foothills of the Himalayas from age six to fifteen. In 1960, she came to live permanently in the U.S. with her family after touring Europe. Part of the voyage was on the Queen Mary. She lived in Princeton, NJ; graduated high school from Morrisville HS, PA; and lived in Tulsa, OK before moving to the Dallas area.
Since moving to Denton almost 20 years ago, she has been involved in many different ministries at Denton Bible Church and around town: AWANA, Mercy Heart, Tapestry, the Roost, Senior Life, WorldLife, BTCL, Choir, Moms in Prayer, BSF, and short-term missions just to name a few. She loved hosting dinners and gatherings in her home, especially with Indian food and her friends from Asia. Through her selfless interest in others, she has created a legacy of friends and family who will carry on her lifelong venture to show Gods love to others.
Ellen was preceded in glory by her father, mother, sister, brother and nephew. She is survived by her sister Janice and her husband Duane, sister Rosie, and sister-in-law Betty Lou; her son Drake and his wife Julie; her daughter Laci; and her four grandchildren, Alexis, Drake Jr., Seth, and Selah. Life was not always easy for Ellen, but she loved others and always ran toward the Cross. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the Chapel at Denton Bible Church, 2300 E. University Drive, Denton.
1 Peter 4:10 Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of Gods grace in its various forms.
Ephesians 2:8-9 For it is by grace you have been saved, through faithand this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God not by works, so that no one can boast.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020