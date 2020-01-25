|
|
Nancy Josephine Armstrong
Nancy Josephine Armstrong, 71, of Denton, Texas passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born in Sweetwater, Texas to James and Myrtle Tillman (Johnson) Powell on February 09, 1948.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Max Taylor. She is survived by her daughters, Maranatha Middleton, Shelly Panter and Sarah Taylor, step-mother, Harriet Powell, brother, Rusty Powell, sisters-in-law, Ann Powell and Donna Miller, aunt and uncle, Travis and Ann Debnam, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service is scheduled on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3:00pm in the DeBerry Funeral Chapel in Denton, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020