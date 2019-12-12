|
Nancy Kuykendall Minton
Nancy Kuykendall Minton of Denton, Texas has arrived at her heavenly home after 96 plus years of this earthly life. She was born July 27th, 1923 in Forestburg, Texas to Ernest Kuykendall and Anna Shults Kuykendall.
She was born at 8PM on that evening at the family home after her mom cooked supper for Dr. Cox who assisted with Nancy's delivery. Nancy was born into a home with not much money but a lot of love and family. Grandparents and many aunts and uncles were included in her family. She worked on the farm with her family. She told stories of picking cotton, grinding sausage, gathering eggs, and picking up pecans in the fall. Nancy would say fond memories but, did not want to make new ones.
Nancy Graduated from Forestburg High School class of 1941 Salutatorian of her class. She was offered a scholarship at SMU but decided to take advantage of a job offer with the Federal Government Army Core of Engineers in Dallas, Texas.
One Saturday night in 1945 she accepted the offer of a triple (blind) date to go dancing with a young man from Sidney, Ohio. That date turned into marriage when on May 24th, 1946 she married Richard Byron Minton in Dallas, Texas.
The newlyweds immediately moved to Sidney, Ohio to work at Richard's family supermarket. For the next 18 years they had the joy of working in the family business.
After 18 years in Ohio, they moved to Florida and Nancy went back to work for the Federal Government. This time at Cape Canaveral, now known as Kennedy space center for research.
In 1965 they left Florida and came to Denton, Texas where they both enjoyed many friends for the remainder of their lives. In 1981 Richard was called to his heavenly home.
Nancy had the farm girl work ethic coupled with a high degree of intelligence, and an enormous amount of common sense. She was truly unique, not at all bashful, humble, great sense of humor and very inquisitive. She had wonderful stories to tell of her childhood and her years with Richard. Nancy was truly a one-man WOMAN and he was Richard B. Minton. Nancy had many one of a kind sayings that are called Nancyism's.
Nancy is survived by her sister, 6 nieces and nephews and a host of special friends that are extended family including friend of 52 years, Benny Davis.
Memorial Service for Nancy will be Friday, December 13th, 2019 at 3PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019