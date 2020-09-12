Nancy Louise Overton
Nancy Louise Overton, 81, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 in Denton, TX. Nancy was born in Cobleskill, New York on May 18, 1939 the daughter of Earl and Katherine Benedick.
Nancy is survived by her husband Tom Dave Overton Jr. and her two sons Thomas Overton of Plano, TX and David Overton of Alvarado, TX and grandchildren Lora L. Overton and Rebeccah Overton.
Nancy received her degree from Syracuse University and later retired as a medical technician.
