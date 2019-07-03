Nanetta Bolton Chamberlain



Nanetta Bolton Chamberlain died peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home in Plano, Texas. She was born to the late Virgil J. and Evelyn Bolton on April 17, 1934 in Ponder, Texas.



Nan graduated from Ponder High School and North Texas State College. She worked as an executive assistant with Eastman Kodak Company in Dallas until she decided serving her family would be her life mission.



Nan was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Philip M. Chamberlain.



She is survived by three stepchildren, Gene Chamberlain and wife Karen, Dennis Chamberlain and wife Brenda and Nicole Chamberlain; four cherished grandchildren, Aimee Hodorowski and husband Dan, Cory Chamberlain and wife Christi, Alexander Chamberlain and Elizabeth Chamberlain; and five precious great grandchildren, Benjamin, Joseph, Matthew, Illyria and Finn. Nan is also survived by numerous loving cousins and extended family members.



The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to Holly, Rosemary, Regina and Patience who were Nan's angels and extended their tireless loving care during her last years and the many friends for their love, support and especially prayers during this difficult time.



Family visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2:00-4:00PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors located at 2025 W. University Dr, Denton, Texas 76201. Graveside services will be conducted by Ron Pyle on Monday, July 8, 2019, 10:30 AM at Roselawn Memorial Park located in Denton Texas.



Pallbearers will be Gene Chamberlain, Dennis Chamberlain, Cory Chamberlain, Jack Brittian, David Brittian and Hal Finley.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations be made to the , High Plains Division, P.O. Box 149275, Austin, Texas 78714-9275. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from July 3 to July 7, 2019