Naomi Ruth Davenport
1930 - 2020
Naomi Ruth Davenport

Naomi Ruth Davenport 90 of Denton Tx. passed away peacefully with her family July 30th 2020.

Naomi was born in Clinton Oklahoma July 18th 1930 to Erma Coit Smith and Lyle Coit of Clinton Oklahoma she married James E. Davenport in 1946 they had 4 sons James Davenport, Larry Davenport, Robert Davenport n David Lyle Davenport. She played Bridge, Bunco and Volunteer for Medical City of Denton many years. She is Proceeded in death by her husband James, her parents, her sons James, Larry and David Lyle. Naomi is survived by her son Robert, daughter in law Cheryl, Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren RJ Davenport his wife Adina and son CJ, Jenna Westlund her husband Kris their 2 children Logan n Kaylyn, Ashley Wiliford n her 2 children Kendra n Collin, Elizabeth Schumann her husband Hunter n daughter Savanah. Kristen Shoemaker her husband Jeremy n daughter Emily, Jamie Smith and her husband Jeffrey 3 children Jax, Molly and Jennifer. Daughter n law Judy Davenport, Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren Adam Davenport his wife Kristin and 3 children Parker, Hayden, Aspen and son Sam Davenport, daughter Emily Davenport; her brother Darryl Coit.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cancer Society or TRIO Hospice of Denton and St. Jude, AUMC.

Celebration of life will be October 3rd at 1 pm Argyle United Methodist Church and we will take her home to Oklahoma for final resting place October 10th 11 AM.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
