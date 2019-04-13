Natalie Katherine Newton



Massengale



Natalie Katherine Newton Massengale, 76, of Valley View, Texas passed away April 11, 2019 in Denton, Texas. She was the wife of Gene Massengale, sharing 44 years of marriage together. Natalie was born February 14, 1943, in Gainesville, Texas to Charles F. and Ruth Coffey Newton. She grew up the oldest of six, on her family's farm in Valley View. She graduated one of twenty-two from Valley View High School in 1961. Shortly after graduation, she moved to Denton, and in her lifetime worked for Zales Jewelry, Moore Business Forms, Dr. Norton, DDS, Presbyterian Synod of the Sun, and FEMA. However, the job she was most proud of was that of wife and mother. As a mother of a child with disabilities, she worked tirelessly and fiercely for his rights and privileges.



Her community was important to her, and over time she belonged to the ARC and served as their president. She was also active in the Shakespeare Club Chapter of the Denton Areal Club, and forged lifetime friendships as a member of the Torchbearer PI Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi for over 45 years. She was active in the Valley View Senior Center and the Valley View High School Alumni Association. Natalie was also a member of Eastern Star and Colonial Dames.



Her love of family led to a passion for genealogy. Natalie was a proud member of the Mayflower Society, Cross Timbers Genealogy Society, the Daughter's of the American Revolution, and the Lucy Holcomb Pickens Chapter of the Daughter's of the Confederacy. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Denton, Texas for several decades and transferred membership to First Presbyterian of Gainesville when she and her husband returned to Valley View in 2005.



Family was the most important thing in Natalie's life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles F. and Ruth Coffey Newton; grandparents Frank K. and Bessie Keel Newton and Homer L. and Lillie Kate McIntosh Coffey.



Natalie is survived by her husband Gene Massengale of Valley View; Children Jami Stroud of Aubrey, Michael Stroud of Denton, and daughter Jennifer Peace and her husband Kelly of Corinth; sister, Nora Ellen Wheeler of Valley View; brothers Nathan, Norman, and Nelson, of Valley View, and Nicholas Newton of Dallas; Aunt Mary Alice Redding and Cousin Jean Burke of Aubrey. Grandchildren: Trinity, Joely, Jack, Rachel, and Megan.



Visitation is Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm.



Memorial Services are Tuesday, April 15, 2019 at 10:30 am.



Both will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton, Texas. Internment will be immediately following the service at Valley View Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation to MHMR of Denton County in Natalie's honor. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary