Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 Hwy. 377 North
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Nathan Paul Shepherd


1991 - 2019
Nathan Paul

Shepherd

Nathan Paul Shepherd, 28, of Whitesboro, Texas was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Nathan was born on March 26, 1991 in Sherman, Texas to Jim and Sherry (Miller) Shepherd. He was a member of the National Honor Society in school and after graduating he went on to serve in the United States Navy as a Nuclear Machinist. After leaving the military he began to work for TX Dot. He married Lea Adkins on July 17, 2018 in Denton, Texas. Nathan loved spending time with his family and being a father to his son Briar and he looked joyfully towards the birth of his second son. He was a coin collector and loved hot rods and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He enjoyed reading and playing video games. His favorite past time was driving and clearing his mind all while emptying his gas tank.

He is survived by his wife, Lea Shepherd of Krum, Texas, two sons, Briar Paul Shepherd and Baby Shepherd #2, parents, Jim and Sherry Shepherd of Whitesboro, brother, Joe Shepherd of Whitesboro, grandfather, Orville Miller of Whitesboro, grandmother, Lorene Shepherd of Yukon, Oklahoma, aunt, Debbie Minshall and cousins, Matthew Minshall and Evan Minshall.

Nathan was preceded in death by his grandpa, Dale Shepherd and grandmother, Roberta Miller.

Funeral services honoring Nathan will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Don Westbrook and Rev. Rick Carney. Interment will follow at Sadler Cemetery in Sadler. At this time no formal visitation is scheduled.

To sign the online registry, please go to

www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019
