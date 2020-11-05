Neal â€œBuddyâ€� Clifton Harlan, Jr.
Neal "Buddy" Clifton Harlan, Jr., 69, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Bridgeport, Texas. Born on July 18, 1951, in Fort Stockton, Texas, he was the son of Neal Clifton, Sr. and Lorena Bell (Stroud) Harlan. Buddy served in the United States Army and was a self-employed truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters Lori Pennington and Latisha Colson, a great-granddaughter Remi Michelle Palacios and three sisters, Glenda Sweeney, Jane Bartts, and Kay McKinney. He is survived by three daughters, Lisa Rushing of Ponder, Rhonda Metcalf of Denton, and Jana Marciel of Sanger; two sons, Wesley Harlan of Escalon, CA, and Denver Donaghe of Austin, TX. Sixteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren also survive him.
Visitation for Buddy is 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Funeral services are November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Slidell. Doug Drumm will officiate the services, and pallbearers will be Justin Branch, Thomas, Keeland, Shelby Keeland, Shane Ruching, Eric Marciel, Kile Metcalf, and Brien Barron.
