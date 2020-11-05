1/1
Neal Clifton (Buddy) Harlan Jr.
1951 - 2020
Neal â€œBuddyâ€� Clifton Harlan, Jr.

Neal "Buddy" Clifton Harlan, Jr., 69, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Bridgeport, Texas. Born on July 18, 1951, in Fort Stockton, Texas, he was the son of Neal Clifton, Sr. and Lorena Bell (Stroud) Harlan. Buddy served in the United States Army and was a self-employed truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters Lori Pennington and Latisha Colson, a great-granddaughter Remi Michelle Palacios and three sisters, Glenda Sweeney, Jane Bartts, and Kay McKinney. He is survived by three daughters, Lisa Rushing of Ponder, Rhonda Metcalf of Denton, and Jana Marciel of Sanger; two sons, Wesley Harlan of Escalon, CA, and Denver Donaghe of Austin, TX. Sixteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren also survive him.

Visitation for Buddy is 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Funeral services are November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Slidell. Doug Drumm will officiate the services, and pallbearers will be Justin Branch, Thomas, Keeland, Shelby Keeland, Shane Ruching, Eric Marciel, Kile Metcalf, and Brien Barron.

Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Coker Funeral Home - Sanger
Funeral services provided by
Coker Funeral Home - Sanger
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
(940) 458-3311
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 4, 2020
Wish this was a dream daddy, always know how much I love you, forever remembered miss you deeply Daddy ❤
Jana Marciel
Daughter
November 4, 2020
Oh Buddy my heart hurts. I know you and Jimmy were tight, but I loved you too. I'm grateful for the memories we shared. You're forever in our hearts. --Angie
Angie Harris
Friend
November 3, 2020
I love you Daddy
Lisa Rushing
Family
