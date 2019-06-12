Nelia Peyton Thorp



Nelia Peyton Thorp was born July 27th, 1929, in Dallas, TX. She attended Southern Methodist University, where she was Social Chair of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, worked on the Rotunda staff, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism in 1950.



After graduating, Nelia married Paul M. Thorp II, and had three children, Paul III, Janet, and Linda. She devoted herself to her family, St. Francis Episcopal Church of Dallas, and numerous other activities that enhanced the lives of those in her community. The years Nelia dedicated to Ruth's Room, the resale store she co-founded to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Denton County, were among her most industrious and rewarding.



Nelia Peyton Thorp passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18th. She is preceded in death by her parents, Phillip Aylett Peyton and Lucille Traylor Peyton. Surviving Nelia are her children, Paul Thorp III and his wife, Vicki Thorp, Janet Thorp, and Linda Thorp; grandchildren, Paul Thorp IV and his wife, Laurinda Thorp, John Thorp and his wife, Monica Golden-Thorp, and Laura Thorp and her husband, Nathaniel Fenster; and great-grandchildren, Brandon Butler, Aidon Butler, and Samuel Fenster. The family hopes Nelia will be remembered by her generosity and loving spirit.



A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, June, 15th at 11A.M. at Grace Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton, TX 75010.



Those wishing to make a donation in Nelia's memory are encouraged to give to Ruth's Room Inc., (940) 591-7884, or Lutheran Via de Cristo North Texas, (972) 333-5614. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary