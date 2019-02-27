Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
NELLIE RUDDER
NELLIE L. RUDDER
Nellie L. Rudder

Nellie L. Rudder 82, of Krum passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her family on February 24, 2019. She was born on September 12, 1936 in Dallas, Texas to Joseph and Ethel Roberts Pruitt.

She attended Dallas Schools and on April 28, 1951, she married the late Gorden Rudder. She was a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, gardening and caring for animals. She loved to fish, hunt and cook, she was a mother to many. She was married for 64 years before loosing Gorden in 2014.

She is survived by her daughter, Renee Rudder of Krum, sons; Randy Rudder of Krum, Ricky Rudder of Krum and Reggie Rudder, also of Krum. Six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Plainview Cemetery in Krum, Texas at 3:00 PM.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019
