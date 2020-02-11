Home

Newell Wayne Hudson


1941 - 2020
Newell Wayne Hudson Obituary
Newell Wayne Hudson

Newell Wayne Hudson, 78, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend went home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Shreveport, LA following a brief illness.

He was born on December 12, 1941 in Oak Grove, LA to Fred Hudson and Alice Dorene Heard Hudson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Debbie Sue Hudson Kennedy; brothers, Haskell Hudson and Charles Hudson; a sister, Francis Hudson Waltman; brother in law, Gaylan Morgan; sister in laws Virginia Hudson and Lorri Hudson.

He is survived by son, Ricky Hudson and wife Staci of Bastrop, LA; daughter Pam Chambers and husband Ronnie of Gordonville, TX; daughter, Felicia Hudson Mitchell of Sherman, TX; grandchildren, Gina Caldwell, Misty McCallum, Laura Ballard, Sherrill Shaw, James Sloan, Matt Chambers, April Hutchison and Brendan Mitchell; 11 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren; brothers, Marion Hudson of Golden Valley, AZ, Ronnie Hudson of Golden Valley, AZ, Donnie Hudson of Dubach, LA and sister, Diann Hudson Morgan of Anderson, SC.

A Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Bolivar Cemetery east of Sanger.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020
