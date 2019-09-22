Home

Nicole Chapman
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Community Nazarene Church
3600 King Row
Denton, TX
Nicole Marie Chapman


1982 - 2019
Nicole Marie Chapman Obituary
Nicole Marie Chapman

Nicole Marie Chapman, 37, of El Paso, formerly of Denton, passed away at home on September 11, 2019. She was born on March 17, 1982 in Denton. She attended Lee Elementary School, Strickland Junior High and graduated from Ryan High School. She was employed at JAS Forwarding in El Paso as an Operations Manager.

A Memorial Service will be held on September 28, at 11:00 AM at Hope Community Nazarene Church, 3600 King Row, Denton, Texas.

Nicole is survived by parents, Rusty and Sandra Reid and her father Harvey Neal Chapman, grandmother Deloris Matthews and grandfather, Harvey Chapman, several aunts' uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Jim Matthews, uncles, Jimmy Matthews, Jr. and Chris Matthews and grandmother Robbie Chapman

Memorials may be made to SPCA of Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
