Niles Lathan Harper



Niles Lathan Harper, 69, of Shady Shores finished his course and crossed the threshold into Heaven on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital of Denton, Texas following a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Niles was born December 1, 1949 in Denton, Texas to Cleo Berton Harper and Dorothy Jean Mohon, who preceded him in death. He was a 1968 graduate of Denton High School. He married Danielle Bennett on January 1, 2011 in Denton, Texas.



Niles is survived by his wife, Danielle; daughter, Misty Rampoldi; sons, Richard and Chris Harper; sister, Cynthia Gaidos; brothers, Vic Harper & Vincent Kuhnen. Niles is also survived by his step-sons, Nick and Matt Brown. He had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Holding a special place in Niles' heart are Chasity Harper and Will Sikes. He loved them deeply and poured his heart and soul into raising them for 6 1/2 years.



Niles was a true and loyal friend to many and he never met a stranger. We will all miss him desperately.



The family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., both will be held at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas with interment to follow at Old Alton Cemetery in Denton. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary