Lake Cities United Methodist
300 E Hundley Dr
Lake Dallas, TX 75065
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Cities United Methodist Church
300E. Hundley, Drive
Lake Dallas, TX
View Map
Noah Allen Fuller


2019 - 2019
Noah Allen Fuller Obituary
Noah Allen Fuller

Noah Allen Fuller was born on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12:15 am to parents Michael and Tiffany Fuller. He weighed 7 lbs. 5oz and was 20 inches long. He went to his heavenly home at 7:22 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Noah was deeply loved by his mommy and daddy, big brother Kevin, his grandparents and great grandparents, his aunts and uncles, his cousins and many others. He will be missed by many and he will always be in our hearts.

Noah is survived by his Mom and Dad, Tiffany and Michael Fuller, big brother, Kevin, his paternal grand-parents, Angela Fuller and Brian and Debbie Fuller, maternal grandparents, Tim and Kristy Deaderick, his uncle Jason Fuller, aunt Erika Deaderick and great grandparents, Lynn and Paula Goodwin, and Maryjo Fox.

Services will be held on Saturday, November the 2nd at 1:00. They will be held at Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300E. Hundley, Drive, Lake Dallas, 75065.

Noah is preceded in death by his great grandpa, Wayne Fuller and his cousin, Bentley.

Fly High baby boy we love and miss you so much!
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019
